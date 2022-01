PSL7 updated squads after supplementary and replacement draft

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises finalised their squads for the seventh edition of the event on Saturday during a virtual session.

The six franchises enhanced their squads as they picked additional players and submitted partial replacements for the players unavailable for initial few matches in the supplementary and replacement draft.

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators reserved their one supplementary pick each, while all five franchises, except Quetta Gladiators, reserved their picks in the replacement round.

Saturday’s picks:

Islamabad United – In supplementary round: Musa Khan and Zahir Khan (Silver). In replacement round: Mohammad Huraira (Emerging)

Karachi Kings – In supplementary round: Sahibzada Farhan and Jordan Thompson (both Silver). In replacement round: Mohammad Taha Khan (Emerging)

Lahore Qalandars – In supplementary round: Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Akif Javed (both Silver). In replacement round: Ben Dunk (Gold)

Multan Sultans – In supplementary round: David Willey (Diamond), Rizwan Hussain (Silver). In replacement round: Johnson Charles and Dominic Drakes (both Silver)

Peshawar Zalmi – In supplementary round: Mohammad Umer (Emerging).

Quetta Gladiators – In supplementary round: Ghulam Mudassar (Emerging). In replacement round: Luke Wood, Will Smeed and Ali Imran (all Silver), Shimron Hetmyer (Diamond)

Complete squads

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Akhlaq, Reece Topley, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar, Mubasir Khan, M. Zeeshan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ather Mehmood, Musa Khan, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Huraira

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (c), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Amir, Joe Clarke, Sharjeel Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Chris Jordan, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Imran, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan, Romario Shepherd, Sahibzada Farhan, Jordan Thompson, Taha Khan, Avishka Fernando

Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun, Imran Randhawa, Akif Javed, Ben Dunk

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Imran Tahir, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Tim David, Odean Smith, Rumman Raees, Asif Afridi, Anwar Ali, Rovman Powell, Imran Khan Sr., Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Blessing Muzarabani, Ihsanullah, David Willey, Rizwan Hussain, Johnson Charles, Dominic Drakes

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal, Sameen Gul, Kamran Akmal, Sirajuddin, Mohammad Amir Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Umar

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), James Vince, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, James Faulkner, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Noor Ahmad, Ahsan Ali, Dan Lawrence, Ghulam Mudassar, Luke Wood, Will Smeed, Shimron Hetmyer, Ali Imran

The players who were partially replaced include Chris Jordan (Karachi Kings, Platinum), Faisal Akram (Karachi Kings, Emerging), James Vince (Quetta Gladiators, Platinum), Jason Roy (Quetta Gladiators, Platinum), Liam Livingstone (Peshawar Zalmi, Platinum), Noor Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators, Supplementary), Odean Smith (Multan Sultans, Diamond), Phil Salt (Lahore Qalandars, Gold), Qasim Akram (Karachi Kings, Emerging), Reece Topley (Islamabad United, Silver), Rovman Powell (Multan Sultans, Silver), Saqib Mahmood (Peshawar Zalmi, Gold [Brand Ambassador]), Shepherd Romario (Karachi Kings, Supplementary), and Zeeshan Zamir (Islamabad United, Emerging).

The tournament will be played from January 27 to February 27. Karachi will host 15 matches from January 27 to February 7, while Lahore will hold matches from February 10-27, including the final.