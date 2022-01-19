PSL7: Shaheen sees no weakness in Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has backed his team to do well in the upcoming Pakistan Super League season seven.

While speaking on Samaa TV’s shows Game Set Match, the left-armer, Shaheen, said that he sees no weakness in his side.

“This year, while forming the squad, we tried to ensure that we eliminate the shortcomings of previous seasons in the middle order,” said Shaheen. “The bowling is really good as well, which is why, as captain, I don’t see any real weakness in our side.”

“Hopefully we will perform to the best of our ability on the field,” he added.

It must be noted that the seventh edition of the PSL will be played from January 27 till February 27 in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

Lahore will play their first match of the event on January 29 against defending champions Multan Sultans.