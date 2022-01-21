PSL7: Shaheen Afridi reveals ‘magic ball’ waiting for Babar Azam

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is eagerly waiting to face his teammate Babar Azam when Lahore Qalandars lock horns against Karachi Kings.

The highly anticipated matchup will take place in Karachi on January 30, just two days after the start of the Pakistan Super League season seven.

While interacting with media via video link, the Qalandars captain said that as a bowler he needs to bring in his A-game to face quality batters around the world.

“When you face top-ranked players, whether it is Babar or Rizwan or someone else, to get their wicket, you need to bowl a magic bowl,” he said. “I will try to bowl my best delivery to get their wicket for the team.”

“He [Babar] is my captain and both of us will be captaining the franchises in the league,” he said. “I hope the best performer will win.”

The 21-year-old said that the clash between the two PSL franchises is always exciting for fans as they get to see the best from both sides.

The left-arm pacer also ruled out any pressure of the captaincy.

Qalanadars will be kicking off their PSL campaign against the defending champions Multan Sultans on January 29.