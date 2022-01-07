PSL7 mini-draft postponed for a day, say sources

Pakistan Super League season seven mini-draft is postponed for a till Saturday, sources have said on Friday.

The virtual ceremony was scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon, where all six franchises can pick two additional players – a foreign and a local – to complete a 20-member squad for the upcoming season.

According to sources, the ceremony was postponed in order to make final contact with the players.

They further revealed that the management failed to attract any big names for the mini-draft of the league which is scheduled to start from January 27.

The franchises have already picked their 18-member contingents for the upcoming season in the recently-concluded PSL7 draft held on December 12.

Earlier, the management is keen on bringing big names including players from South Africa for the upcoming edition.

They had made contacts with other cricket boards for the availability of players for the upcoming edition.

Their primary target is to bring South Africa’s star T20 player David Miller to Pakistan, however, his availability is subjected to approval from Cricket South Africa.

Miller was part of the PSL season six, where he represented Peshawar Zalmi in the second-leg.

On the other hand, David Willey, who is part of the Platinum category, is available for the season. Apart from him, a list of 367 players, which include players like Tabraiz Shamsi, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Ingram, Ben Dunk and Luke Wright, have already been shared with the franchises.

Karachi Kings will have the first option to pick the first additional player, followed by Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans and Peshawar.

This order has been decided through a random draw.

Using the reverse order format, the second picks will be as follows: Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.