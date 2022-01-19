Wednesday, January 19, 2022  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Cricket

PSL7: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi make squad changes

Decision was taken due to international commitments and injury

Posted: Jan 19, 2022
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Super League franchises Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have made a replacement each to their squads for season seven.

The decision was taken due to international commitments and injury.

“Qalandars have signed up fast-bowler Matthew Potts as a partial replacement for batter Harry Brook for the first three matches because of the latter’s international commitments,” the PCB said in a press release.

“Zalmi have brought in left-arm orthodox Arish Ali Khan for pacer Mohammad Amir Khan, who has been ruled out of the tournament because of injury,” it added.

The two replacements were approved by the PSL 7 Event Technical Committee, which is chaired by Director International Cricket Operations, Zakir Khan and includes Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan and Sameer Khosa.

The seventh edition of the PSL will be played from January 27 till February 27 in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

