PSL7: Kamran Akmal takes a tacit dig at Ramiz Raja

Zalmi wicketkeeper unimpressed with league's marketing

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Photo: PCB

Peshawar Zalmi wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal took a tacit dig on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, during Samaa TV’s sports show Game Set Match.

Talking about the lack of marketing of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Akmal said that PCB’s focus seems to be on drop-in pitches — which was Ramiz Raja’s idea.

“Ramiz Raja was serious while talking about making fans comfortable and we all saw that in the press conferences as well. But I think the marketing department applied his vision to hotel only and did nothing outside on the roads,” said Akmal.

“Maybe they are only thinking about drop-in pitches and not focusing too much on marketing of PSL,” he added.

He also spoke about the importance of promoting PSL.

“They should not cut costs when it comes to marketing of PSL as it engages fans all over the world and promotes the brand. Every league in the world is highly promoted and same should happen here as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz also echoed similar thoughts.

“I didn’t notice many things when I was coming to the stadium from the airport. Marketing is one of the basic points when it comes to encouraging people to come to the stadiums,” said Riaz.

The seventh season of PSL is set to begin tomorrow, January 27, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

