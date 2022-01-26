Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PSL7: Fire erupts inside Karachi’s National Stadium

No loss of life or injury was reported

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Photo: Twitter/ Zeeshan Ahmed

The broadcast equipment inside National Stadium in Karachi caught fire, on Tuesday night, ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.

The incident occurred during preparations for the opening ceremony of PSL, which is set to take place on January 27.

No loss of life or injury was reported, however the mobile commentary box, near the boundary rope, was damaged.  

It must be noted that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has given the nod for 25 percent crowd attendance for the Karachi-leg of the PSL7, which will be played at the National Stadium from January 27 to February 7.

The NCOC will make a decision closer to time for the Lahore-leg matches scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium, which will be played from February 10-27.

FaceBook WhatsApp
National stadium karachi NSK fire PSL7
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
National stadium fire, cricket, PSL7, NSK, psl opening ceremony
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans, Islamabad United preview
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans, Islamabad United preview
All you need to know about Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars
All you need to know about Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.