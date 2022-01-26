PSL7: Fire erupts inside Karachi’s National Stadium

The broadcast equipment inside National Stadium in Karachi caught fire, on Tuesday night, ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.

The incident occurred during preparations for the opening ceremony of PSL, which is set to take place on January 27.

No loss of life or injury was reported, however the mobile commentary box, near the boundary rope, was damaged.

It must be noted that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has given the nod for 25 percent crowd attendance for the Karachi-leg of the PSL7, which will be played at the National Stadium from January 27 to February 7.

The NCOC will make a decision closer to time for the Lahore-leg matches scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium, which will be played from February 10-27.