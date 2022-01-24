PSL7: Colin Munro lauds ‘wonderful captain’ Shadab Khan

New Zealand opener Colin Munro has heaped praise on Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan, ahead of the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to a press release issued by the PCB, Munro lauded Shadab’s captaincy.

“Shadab Khan is a wonderful captain to play under,” said Munro. “His understanding of the game is second to none. The way he takes care of youngsters is exemplary.”

The left-hander is also looking forward to the next edition of PSL while playing for two-time champions Islamabad.

“I am looking forward to another season in Pakistan. PSL in Pakistan is special. The fans are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable in cricket. I always enjoy playing in Pakistan conditions, the pitches are good, the atmosphere is amazing and above all the hospitality is unmatched,” he said.

“I absolutely love playing for Islamabad United. The team truly is built like a family and it is one of the best dressing rooms I have been a part of. We have a good mixture of overseas pros and young Pakistani talent. One of the roles I play with younger guys is to mentor them and teach them about pressures of league and international cricket,” he added.

Meanwhile, Munro’s fellow Islamabad opener Alex Hales shed light on what makes PSL one of the most exciting leagues in the world.

“The PSL is a really high-quality league. The quality of local players, especially bowlers, is really high and it makes the league extremely competitive. In this league, you do not know which four teams will qualify until the very last day and that makes it even more exciting,” said Hales.

“I am looking forward to joining Islamabad United again in this PSL. I played my first PSL match in Pakistan for Islamabad United back in PSL 4. Conditions in Pakistan are really good, and I enjoy the ball coming on to the bat. These are very different conditions to other Asian venues,” he added.

It must be noted that PSL7 will begin on January 27 in Karachi.