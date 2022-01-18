PSL7: Babar ready for ‘tough’ Shaheen challenge in Kings-Qalandars battle

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam is looking forward for tough challenge against teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi, when the duo will meet in Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars tie on January 30.

The Pakistan Super League season seven is all set to start from January 27, where Karachi Kings will lock horns against defending champions Multan Sultans.

“Facing Shaheen is always a thrilling proposition as he asks a lot of questions,” Babar told Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “His searing pace, ability to bring the ball back and guileful variations keep a batter judging. He has a passion to learn and, over the years, has developed this phenomenal ability to adapt to conditions quickly.”

According to the prolific batter, the league has played a phenomenal role in the growth and development of Pakistan cricketers.

“I first began to open in competitive T20 cricket in PSL and it helped immensely in my transformation,” the Kings captain said. “It will be tough, but exciting battle and I look forward to facing Shaheen once again. I am sure, the fans are also eagerly awaiting it.”

Commenting on the upcoming match against Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi said that the Pakistan captain is a tough opponent due to his solid technique.

“Babar is a tough cookie and his solid technique tests you whenever and wherever you bowl at him,” he said. “Wearing a soft smile on his face, he will dispatch you to the boundary in every part of the ground and nullify all your plans.”

“The battle with Babar will be an interesting one in front of both Karachi and Lahore crowds,” the left-arm pacer said. “I will be enjoying it for sure and I hope the fans will also have fun watching it.”

Squads:

Karachi Kings – Babar Azam (c), Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Imran, Qasim Akram/Mohammad Taha, Rohail Nazir, Romario Shepherd, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharjeel Khan, Talha Ahsan, Tom Abell/Ian Cockbain and Umaid Asif

Lahore Qalandars – Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafiq, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Dawid Wiese, Dean Foxcroft, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Harry Brook, Imran Randhawa, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Maaz Khan, Phil Salt/Ben Dunk, Rashid Khan, Samit Patel, Sohail Akhtar, Syed Faridoun, Zaman Khan and Zeeshan Ashraf