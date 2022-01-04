PSL7 anthem faces delay, says sources

With less than a month remaining in the start of the Pakistan Super League season seven, the league anthem is facing delay, sources have revealed.

The cash-rich league is set to commence from January 27 in Karachi, where Karachi Kings will lock horns against the defending champion Multan Sultans at the National Stadium.

According to sources, the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has refused to bear the expenses of the anthem and directed the marketing team to find a sponsor.

“We have not enough time to find a sponsor and make an anthem in time for the season,” a marketing official was quoted saying by the sources inside the board.

“Find the sponsor as soon as possible, so we can make anthem in time to make it public ahead of the PSL,” the PCB chairman responded.

Moreover, the board had also contacted renowned singer Atif Aslam for the PSL7 anthem.