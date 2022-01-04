Tuesday, January 4, 2022  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PSL7 anthem faces delay, says sources

League is set to commence from January 27

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Photo: PCB

With less than a month remaining in the start of the Pakistan Super League season seven, the league anthem is facing delay, sources have revealed.

The cash-rich league is set to commence from January 27 in Karachi, where Karachi Kings will lock horns against the defending champion Multan Sultans at the National Stadium.

According to sources, the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has refused to bear the expenses of the anthem and directed the marketing team to find a sponsor.

“We have not enough time to find a sponsor and make an anthem in time for the season,” a marketing official was quoted saying by the sources inside the board.

“Find the sponsor as soon as possible, so we can make anthem in time to make it public ahead of the PSL,” the PCB chairman responded.

Moreover, the board had also contacted renowned singer Atif Aslam for the PSL7 anthem.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket PSL Anthem PSL7
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PSL7, PSL7 anthem, PSL7 anthem singer, PSL7 song, PSL7 anthem news, Cricket, Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.