Cricket

Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali, Wahab Riaz test positive for Covid-19

They will face Gladiators on January 28

Posted: Jan 25, 2022
Posted: Jan 25, 2022

Photo: PSL

Peshawar Zalmi have suffered a major blow ahead of Pakistan Super League season seven kick-off as their captain Wahab Riaz and opener Haider Ali tested positive for Covid-19.

With just two days remaining in the tournament, the franchise has already lost four of its squad members due to coronavirus.

Sources revealed that both the players are in isolation and their replacement will be announced shortly.

Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators in their opening match of the campaign on January 28.

Earlier, Kamran Akmal and Arshad Iqbal, who were tested positive for the virus on Monday, will be replaced by Imam-ul-Haq and Ammad Butt.

Karachi Kings director Wasim Akram was also infected by the virus.

