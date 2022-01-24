Monday, January 24, 2022  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Peshawar Zalmi suffer major setback ahead of PSL7

Two players test positive for Covid-19

Posted: Jan 24, 2022
Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi has suffered a major setback, ahead of season seven.

In a brief statement by the franchise it was revealed that veteran wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal and pacer Arshad Iqbal have tested positive for Covid-19.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq and all-rounder Ammad Butt, from the reserve pool of players, have been allowed to join Zalmi as partial replacement for the aforementioned duo, who had tested positive on January 21 and 22, respectively.

It must be noted that the PSL season seven will begin on January 27 in Karachi.

Zalmi will play their opening match on January 28 against Quetta Gladiators.

The Wahab Riaz-led outfit also participated in their first training session at the National Stadium in Karachi, today.

