PCB to honour Pakistan T20 World Cup squad on Friday

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Rameez Raja has planned to hold a ceremony in honor of the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad on Friday.

The Babar Azam-led unit were eliminated in the semifinal by Australia, after dominating show in round game, where they defeated arch-rivals India by 10 wickets.

According to sources, the PCB chairman has invited the entire squad in Lahore tomorrow (Friday), where he will commend the players for the performance of the team in the mega event.

The former Pakistan captain is also expected to give cash prizes to the players at the ceremony.

The Men-in-Green won five consecutive game to book their place in the semifinal.