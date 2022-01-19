PCB needs to revisit its policy regarding foreign leagues: Hafeez

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) needs to revisit its policy regarding foreign leagues.

The 41-year-old made these comments while speaking to Cricket Pakistan.

He urged the board not to call back players from the leagues as they receive huge contracts and calling them back damages their reputation.

“Calling back players from leagues damages their reputation,” he said while referring to previous incidents where players were called back midway from leagues. “Recently, Pakistan players were called back from BBL, I want PCB to revisit this process.”

According to him, when PCB grants a player No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a tournament, he must play completely as his and country’s reputation is at stake.

Hafeez recalled that he has been called back from leagues midway on many occasions in the recent past.

The right-hander will be representing Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League season seven. He recently retired from international cricket.

The top-order batter represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is while amassing 12,780 runs across formats. He also took 253 wickets.