‘PCB honours its heroes and stars’: Details of conversations revealed

The details of the conversations that took place in the ceremony organised, yesterday, by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to “honour its heroes and stars” have been revealed.

Speaking on this occasion, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja showered praise on the entire team due to their impressive performance last year.

“I’m proud of the entire team and believe that Pakistan can become the number one team in the world if they continue such performance,” said Raja.

The former Pakistan captain, Raja, also threw his weight behind the team by telling them that “they don’t have to worry about anything as long as he is here”.

Raja also questioned Pakistan skipper Babar Azam about his experience of leading the side in the last T20 World Cup.

“The entire team supported me like a family which is why I never felt the pressure of leading the side in a major event like the T20 World Cup,” Azam responded.

Meanwhile, Raja’s conversation with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan revolved around shadow practice before matches.

“Shadow batting practice sessions help me a great deal during the matches,” said Rizwan.

Raja also lauded Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“Shaheen you are a superstar and I hope that you will continue to play a major role in Pakistan’s victories,” said Raja.

Raja also gave cash prizes to every player who represented Pakistan in 2021. The players who took part in the T20 World Cup received PKR 1.5 million, while the reserve players bagged PKR 0.45 million.

“This cash prize holds little value when compared with your performance but I still wanted to reward you for your hard work on the field,” said Raja while hoping that the national team will continue to perform well in future series as well as the Pakistan Super League.