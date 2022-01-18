Tuesday, January 18, 2022  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1443
PCB, franchises call 15 backup players for PSL7

Tournament is schedule to start from January 27

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen on successfully completing Pakistan Super League season seven without any hiccups, as it has arranged a pool of 15 players as a backup in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases has once again cast shadows on the tournament which is scheduled to start from January 27 in Karachi.

However, this time board is not taking any chances, as the previous two editions, season five and season six were hit by the virus and were completed with interruption and complication.

To avoid such a scenario, the authority has already issued a clear plan for the upcoming season, and according to sources, it has also finalised a 15-player contingent for backup.

These players will be available to join the franchise in case any player tests positive for the virus.

Backup players’ squad:

Saud Shakeel, Omair bin Yousuf, Ammad Alam, Waqas Maqsood, Arish Khan, Amad Butt, Aamer Jamal, Imam ul Haq, Nasir Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Zahid Mahmood, Umer Siddiq, Bismillah Khan and Abrar Ahmed.

Cricket Pakistan PSL7
 
One Comment

  1. Wasi malik  January 17, 2022 10:05 pm/ Reply

    Where is Ahmed Shehzad

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

