PCB finalises plan to complete PSL7 despite Covid-19 fears

The Pakistan Cricket Board has finalised a plan to complete Pakistan Super League season seven smoothly despite coronavirus fears.

The cash-rich league is scheduled to start from January 27 and will be played in Karachi and Lahore.

The previous two editions of the league were affected by the pandemic and were completed in two phases after a brief postponement.

Keeping the fifth Covid-19 wave in mind, the board and the franchises have chalked down the protocols to complete the tournament smoothly.

The protocols are as follow:

The authorities have made three-day quarantine mandatory for the people associated with the league, sources said.

Local and foreign players will enter quarantine from January 20. In case of a positive test, 10-day isolation will be obligatory for the affected person.

Families of the players will not be allowed to stay with them during the tournament.

The sources further revealed that the availability of a minimum of 13 players is essential for the conduct of a match. In case less than 13 players are available, a match will not be possible.

The tournament will be suspended for seven-day if coronavirus infections break out during the league.

Sources said that a reserve pool of 24 local players will be readied for the PSL 7. These players will also enter quarantine from January 20.