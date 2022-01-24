Monday, January 24, 2022  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1443
PCB confirms playing conditions for PSL 2022

Tournament to start from January 27

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Photo: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed playing conditions of the Pakistan Super League 2022, which will be played in Karachi and Lahore from 27 January to 27 February.

Defending champions Multan Sultans will face Karachi Kings in the tournament opener at the National Stadium Karachi.

The amendments were made keeping the coronavirus situation in mind.

•             If a team loses players due to positive results, it can seek the Technical Committee’s approval for replacement players from the reserve pool of players (Clause 1.2.5.1)

•             For a match to go ahead, a team must have, at least, 13 players who are Covid-19 negative (Clause 1.2.5.2)

•             Playing line-up must comprise a minimum of seven and a maximum of eight local players including an emerging player. However, if a team is affected by Covid to the extent that it is impossible for it to create a playing 11 in accordance with the relevant requirements, the requirements will stand waived to the necessary extent (Clause 1.2.5)

•             Fielding side must be in a position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled or rescheduled time for the end of the innings. If they are not in such a position, one fewer fielder will be permitted outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings (Clause 13.8)

•             There will be a reserve day for the final. If no result is achieved on the reserve day, then the side finishing on top of the points table after 30 league matches will be declared champion (Clause 16.11.1)

•             TV umpire to call no-balls (Clause 21.5)

