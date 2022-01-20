Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB announces 19 reserves for PSL7

Tournament will begin from January 27

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a reserve pool of 19 players for the Pakistan Super League season seven.

The tournament will start at the National Stadium on January 27, where defending champions Multan Sultans will lock horns against Karachi Kings.

As expected, fifteen players will be part of the bubble and will check-in in the team hotel on Friday, 21 January.

The remaining four players will remain outside the Managed Event Environment and will be called-up in case of an emergency.

The 15 players who will be part of the bubble are: Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmad, Amad Butt, Ammad Alam, Bismillah Khan, Hassan Khan, Khalid Usman, Musadiq Ahmed, Nasir Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Amin, Umar Siddiq, Usman Shinwari and Waqas Maqsood.

Imam-ul-Haq, Omair bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel and Zahid Mahmood will not be part of the bubble, but they can be called in case of an emergency.

The initial list of players was put together by the franchisees, which was then reviewed by the Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim.

The teams will be allowed to select players of their choice from the reserve pool of players on medical grounds only and will require Technical Committee’s approval.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket PCB PSL7
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PSL, PSL7, Cricket, reserve player, reserve players pool, PSL reserves, Cricket, Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.