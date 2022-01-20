PCB announces 19 reserves for PSL7

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a reserve pool of 19 players for the Pakistan Super League season seven.

The tournament will start at the National Stadium on January 27, where defending champions Multan Sultans will lock horns against Karachi Kings.

As expected, fifteen players will be part of the bubble and will check-in in the team hotel on Friday, 21 January.

The remaining four players will remain outside the Managed Event Environment and will be called-up in case of an emergency.

The 15 players who will be part of the bubble are: Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmad, Amad Butt, Ammad Alam, Bismillah Khan, Hassan Khan, Khalid Usman, Musadiq Ahmed, Nasir Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Amin, Umar Siddiq, Usman Shinwari and Waqas Maqsood.

Imam-ul-Haq, Omair bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel and Zahid Mahmood will not be part of the bubble, but they can be called in case of an emergency.

The initial list of players was put together by the franchisees, which was then reviewed by the Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim.

The teams will be allowed to select players of their choice from the reserve pool of players on medical grounds only and will require Technical Committee’s approval.