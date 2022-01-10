Monday, January 10, 2022  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 schedule

The Boys in Green are placed in Group C

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Asian Cricket Council

Pakistan’s young stars will be participating in the upcoming ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which is set to take place in West Indies between January 14 and February 5.

The Boys in Green, who are in Group C, will kick start their campaign with match against Papua New Guinea, followed by games against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan will also play a warm-up match against Canada on January 11 at Sandy Point, Saint Kitts.

Pakistan schedule

Date Opponent Venue
January 15 Papua New Guinea Port of Spain
January 20 Afghanistan Tarouba
January 22 Zimbabwe Port of Spain

The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super League stage, while the bottom two will play in the Plate event.

Plate and Super League fixtures will be held between January 25 and February 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda and Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Queens Park Oval and Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago.

First semi-final will take place on February 1 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda. Meanwhile the second semi-final will be held on February 2 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda will host the final on February 5.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ICC Pakistan schedule U19 Cricket World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
U19 World Cup, Pakistan U19,Pakistan U19 team, Pakistan U19 matches schedule, U19 World Cup Schedule
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.