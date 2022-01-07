Pakistan team to get booster shots today: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to give a booster dose of vaccine to all the players as country faces surge in COVID-19 cases.

In the first phase, 57 men players, 13 officials and 13 NHPC men and women coaches were vaccinated back in March 2021.

However, according to Geo News, the national cricket team players will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine as the third dose.

Support staff will also receive the vaccine’s booster shot as well.

The first phase of the booster shots will be administered at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) from today (Friday).

On the other hand, women cricketers and their support staff have already been vaccinated with the third dose of the vaccine.