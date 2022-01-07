Friday, January 7, 2022  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan team to get booster shots today: report

The team was vaccinated back in March 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to give a booster dose of vaccine to all the players as country faces surge in COVID-19 cases.

In the first phase, 57 men players, 13 officials and 13 NHPC men and women coaches were vaccinated back in March 2021.

However, according to Geo News, the national cricket team players will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine as the third dose.

Support staff will also receive the vaccine’s booster shot as well.

The first phase of the booster shots will be administered at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) from today (Friday).

On the other hand, women cricketers and their support staff have already been vaccinated with the third dose of the vaccine.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 Cricket Pakistan team
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan team, Cricket, COVID-19, Vaccination, Booster shots, Cricket
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Iraqi women boxers aim sucker punch at gender taboos
Iraqi women boxers aim sucker punch at gender taboos
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.