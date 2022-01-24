Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced the squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, with Bismah Maroof back as captain of the side.

The event, which will take place between March 4 and April 3, will mark Bismah’s return to international cricket after two years as she took break from the game for the birth of her first child in December 2020.

The selection committee, led by Asmavia Iqbal, have called up leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima and opener Nahida Khan after impressive performances in practice matches during the recent camp in Karachi.

“While we have retained majority of the players who have been on the national duty recently, we have called back Nahida Khan and Ghulam Fatima,” said Asmavia. “Nahida brings with her experience that every team seeks going into a World Cup and Fatima has had an incredible run in Karachi. She has done well to enhance her fitness and has been in good form in domestic cricket of late.”

“Tough luck to those who missed out. I hope they will continue to work hard on their skills and fitness and push their cases for national return with strong performances,” she added.

Pakistan squad

Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

Traveling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan

Pakistan’s fixtures

March 6 – Pakistan v India at Bay Oval, Tauranga

March 8 – Pakistan v Australia at Bay Oval, Tauranga

March 11 – Pakistan v South Africa at Bay Oval, Tauranga

March 14 – Pakistan v Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 21 – Pakistan v West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 24 – Pakistan v England at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

March 26 – Pakistan v New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch