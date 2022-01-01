Saturday, January 1, 2022  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan leave for U19 World Cup after Asia Cup setback

Tournament will start from January 14

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: ACC

Pakistan U19 team has left for the West Indies to participate in the U19 World Cup.

They will be travelling to Barbados from Dubai after participating in the U19 Asia Cup where they lost to Sri Lanka in the semifinal.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board, the side is travelling without Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, who tested positive for Covid-19.

He will remain in isolation in Dubai for 10 days. During the isolation, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will oversee the 19-year-old.

Ghazi Ghauri and Mohammad Zeeshan are already with the squad as travelling reserves. They will be formally part of the squad for the tournament.

The U19 World Cup will start from January 14 where Pakistan are placed with Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe in Group C.

