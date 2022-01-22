Pakistan outclass PNG in U19 World Cup

Pakistan have outclassed Papua New Guinea by nine wickets in their final group-stage match of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup.

Chasing the 51-run target, Pakistan reached home in 12 overs to register their third consecutive win the event.

Earlier, Pakistan had bundled PNG for only 50 runs at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.

After deciding to bat first, PNG failed to put a competitive total on the board and were dismissed in 22.4 overs.

For Pakistan, Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Shehzad were the chief destroyers with the ball. Shehzad claimed a five-wicket haul and conceded only seven runs, while Ahmad bagged three wickets for 10 runs.

Opener Christopher Kilapat was the only PNG batter who got into doubles figures, with 11 runs.

Pakistan will now face Australia on January 28 in the third Super League quarter-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda.

Pakistan also defeated Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to pave their path towards the knockout stage of the event.