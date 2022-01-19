Wednesday, January 19, 2022  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Pakistan cricketers get green signal to play Legends League

Nine national cricketers will be taking part in the league

Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted Pakistan players permission to take part in the Legends League, starting from January 20.

However, they are asked to return to the country just after playing two games in the tournament, as many of them are part of the Pakistan Super League season seven.

The cricketer will return to Pakistan on January 22 and will observe three-day quarantine before entering the bubble for the league starting from January 27.

The decision was made to make the bio-bubble more effective and secure, so the PSL7 can finish without any issues.

As many as nine Pakistan players are participating in the league hosted by Oman.            

Here are the complete squads of Legends League:

India Maharajas:

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Subramanium Badrinath, Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Nayan Mongia, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny.

Asia Lions:

Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka), Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka), Misbah ul Haq (Pakistan), Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan), Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka), Umar Gul (Pakistan), Asghar Afghan (Afghanistan), Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka), Kamran Akmal (Pakistan), Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan), Nuwan Kulasekara (Sri Lanka), Romesh Kaluwitharana (Sri Lanka), Azhar Mahmood (Pakistan).

World Giants:

Kevin Pietersen (England), Jonty Rhodes (South Africa), Brett Lee (Australia), Daren Sammy (West Indies), Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), Corey Anderson (New Zealand), Morne Morkel (South Africa), Brad Haddin (Australia), Kevin O’Brien (Ireland), Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe), Monty Panesar (England), Albie Morkel (South Africa), Owais Shah (England).

