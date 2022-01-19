NCOC allows 25 percent crowds for PSL7 Karachi-leg matches

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has given the nod for 25 percent crowd attendance for the Karachi-leg of the Pakistan Super League season seven, which will be played at the National Stadium from January 27 to February 7.

The decision, which saw the percentage reduce from 100 percent, means around 8,000 spectators will be allowed inside the venue each match day.

However, to ensure their health and safety as well as others attending the matches, the spectators’ entry will be subject to strict Covid-19 protocols. These protocols specify that individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated, valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time gaining access to the stadium and wearing of masks inside the venue is mandatory.

The guidelines added that anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium.

“Spectators are the essence of any sport event and in this background, we now hope to set the stage with 25 percent crowds to attend the Karachi matches of the PSL 2022,” PCB Chief Operating Officer and PSL Tournament Director Salman Naseer was quoted as saying in a PCB press release.

“As a responsible organisation, we completely understand our obligations in relation to health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines,” he added.

“However, we will also require complete and unconditional support from the spectators so that they and others can continue to enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment. This is something they can do by simply following the guidelines,” he concluded.

The NCOC will make a decision closer to time for the Lahore-leg matches scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium, which will be played from February 10-27.