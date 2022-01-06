NA committee unhappy with Ramiz Raja

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) is unhappy with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, after the latter didn’t attend the parliamentary meeting, in Islamabad, on Wednesday.

The committee, led by MNA Nawab Sher, was told that Raja was meeting Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in Karachi, in order to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming seventh season of the Pakistan Super League.

However, the PCB officials present at the meeting also told the parliamentary panel that Raja will in attendance next time.

“We are not satisfied with your response. Make sure that Ramiz Raja attends the next meeting,” Nawab Sher was quoted as saying by Daily Express.

“We also want details about the allowances given to PCB officials and audit reports. Although, the PCB doesn’t take funds from the government but we can still hold them accountable” he added.

Meanwhile, committee member Iqbal Mohammad Ali said that the case could be transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) if audit issues are not resolved.