MS Dhoni sends ‘beautiful gift’ to Haris Rauf

Pacer expresses joy after receiving the gift

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: CSK and Stars

Star Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has received a signed shirt of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 40-year-old sent a signed Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) jersey to the pacer.

Rauf took to his official Twitter account and expressed his joy and happiness upon receiving the signed jersey from one of the game’s finest captains.

Pacer Rauf also thanked CSK team manager Russell Radhakrishnan for his support.

It is pertinent to mention that Rauf has played 34 T20Is for Pakistan and has taken 41 wickets, while in eight ODIs, he has taken 14 scalps.

