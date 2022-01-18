Moin Khan opens up about Mohammad Hasnain’s availability for PSL7

Quetta Gladiators Head Coach Moin Khan has opened up about pacer Mohammad Hasnain’s availability for the upcoming season seven of the Pakistan Super League, after the latter’s bowling action was reported by the umpires in the Big Bash League.

Hasnain is set to undergo bowling action test in Lahore today.

“Sometimes these things are done to bring players under pressure. He [Hasnain] has been playing all over the world for the past five to six years and no such thing was reported,” said Moin on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match.

“Maybe, he tried to change his action to improve his bowling which resulted in this problem,” he added. “Otherwise, I think he is a very fair action bowler and I don’t think it will affect his participation for Quetta Gladiators in PSL this season.”

It must be noted that Hasnain was accused of chucking during Big Bash League (BBL) match against Sydney Sixers on January 15.

The incident occurred during the first innings of the match, after Sixers’ captain Moises Henriques failed to connect when Hasnain bowled a bouncer. Words were exchanged between the duo, with Henriques telling Hasnain “nice throw, mate”.

It could take up to 14 days before the result of the test comes out, which means that Hasnain’s participation in the opening games of PSL will not be affected. However, if his action is illegal, Hasnain will be suspended from bowling in international cricket and domestic events around the world until he rectifies his action.