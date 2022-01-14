Mohammad Rizwan praises ‘really nice guy’ Virat Kohli

Star Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has heaped praise on India captain Virat Kohli and called him ‘a really nice guy’.

The duo met during the ICC T20 World Cup in the match between Pakistan and India, where the Men-in-Green emerged victories by 10 wickets courtesy of a 152-run opening stand between Rizwan and Babar Azam.

“No doubt Virat Kohli is number one in the world,” Rizwan told Paktv.tv. “When we play cricket, we are all like a family. When we took a review against Pant after he played a reverse sweep, he (Kohli) said are you trying to get all of us out in 10 overs?”

According to the 29-year-old, that were part of the tactic. “When we were batting, he also said a few things. I can’t repeat the things that were said, but all I can say is that he is a really nice guy.”

Moreover, he said that the conversation the duo had after the game is personal and he hasn’t told anybody despite being asked several times.

Pakistan’s journey in the T20 World Cup came to an end in the semifinal, where Australia registered a five-wicket win and went on to win the tournament.

Watch complete interview here: