Mohammad Rizwan opens up about ‘exciting’ Australia tour of Pakistan

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has expressed his excitement as he eagerly waits for the highly-anticipated Australia tour of Pakistan.

Australia are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I in March and April. All three tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the three ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. This will be their first visit to Pakistan in 24 years.

While speaking he to Pakistan Cricket Board, the 29-year-old said that his energy is already bouncing off the walls to face a competitive side like Australia at home.

“I can feel ripples of excitement for Australia’s tour of Pakistan”, said Rizwan. “I have read some very positive remarks from the stakeholders in Australia about the tour to Pakistan. The entire nation of Pakistan is ready to welcome Australia for the historic tour after 24 years.”

According to the right-hander, cricketers of both nations share a strong bond as he believes that their tour will further magnify the excitement.

“Both nations share a strong connection,” he said while referring to the players of both countries playing franchise cricket for each other. “Matthew Hayden, who was the batting consultant of Pakistan cricket team for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, passionately shared his views about Pakistan.”

“Similarly, the love and admiration in Justin Langer, head coach of Australia, eyes were prominent for Pakistan when I met him at the semi-final of the global event in Dubai,” he added.

Moreover, the wicketkeeper is hopeful to see a thrilling and exciting series as both the teams had a tremendous 2021.

“Australia have recently won the Ashes and they are a strong side, but we have also had a tremendous year and have shined brightly across all formats,” he said. “These two teams make the perfect recipe for a thrilling and exciting series.”