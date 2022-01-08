Saturday, January 8, 2022  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Mohammad Hasnain continues to impress in BBL

Pacer claimed three wickets in his second match

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Photo: Sydney Thunder

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain has continued his good run of form in the ongoing Big Bash League, after claiming three wickets in his second outing.

While playing for Sydney Thunder, Hasnain bagged figures of 3/22 in 3.2 overs against Melbourne Renegades.

The right-armer claimed the important wicket of Renegades’ captain Nic Maddinson in his first second over. He also picked up wickets of James Seymour and Zahir Khan to wrap up the innings.

Thunder, who set a target of 210 runs, won the match in comprehensive fashion by 129 runs after dismissing Renegades for only 80 runs.

Hasnain played a crucial role on his debut, claiming figures of 3/20 in four overs, in his side’s victory over Adelaide Strikers

It must be noted that Hasnain was unable to feature in Sydney Thunder’s previous match against Perth Scorchers due to border restrictions amid Covid-19. 

