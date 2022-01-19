Mohammad Hafeez rubbishes Shahid Afridi’s statement on his retirement

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has brushed aside flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s remarks about his retirement.

Hafeez has reiterated that he was under no pressure with regards to his retirement decision.

“The decision to end my career was a personal one and I’m so happy with my career,” said Hafeez while talking to Cricket Pakistan. “I represented Pakistan with integrity and no indiscipline is attached with my career, which I’m always proud of.”

“It [statement by Afridi] can only be a personal opinion as I’m satisfied with my career,” he added.

Earlier, while speaking on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match, Afridi had claimed that there was a communication gap between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the players while shedding light on Hafeez’s retirement.

“I was listening to his [Hafeez] statement and it was clear from his body language that he wanted to play more cricket for Pakistan rather than leaving early,” said Afridi.

“I always talk about communication gap between the PCB and players and I have a strong feeling that the same was the case with Hafeez. Although, it was good to see that he didn’t turn that into a major issue,” he added.

Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket, recently, ending an 18-year career that included a 12-month ban from bowling because of a suspect action.

The 41-year-old last played for his country at the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October-November last year when Pakistan lost in the semi-final to eventual champions Australia.

Hafeez scored 3,652 runs and took 53 wickets at Test level, while his tally in the limited-overs game was 6,614 runs and 139 wickets.