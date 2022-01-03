Mohammad Hafeez retires from international cricket

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The right-hander will represent Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and will continue to play franchise cricket around the world.

“Today I say good-bye to international cricket with pride and satisfaction,” said Hafeez while addressing to media in Lahore. “In fact, I have earned and accomplished more than I had initially envisaged and for that, I am thankful to all my fellow cricketers, captains, support staff and the Pakistan Cricket Board who helped me out during my career.

“And, of course, my family who made big sacrifices to ensure I achieved my aspirations of representing Pakistan at a global stage.”

He said that he is extremely fortunate, lucky and proud to have been considered worthy of donning the Pakistan kit for 18 years.

“When you have a professional career as long as mine, you’re bound to have your share of highs and lows, and I was no different,” he said. “Results apart, I can say with conviction that I had more highs as I had the privilege of playing with and against some of the finest exponents of the bat and the ball of my era.

“I want to thank my fans and supporters for believing in my abilities and backing me throughout my career.”

The professor, who announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2018, had led the Pakistan cricket team in all formats of the game.

The 41-year-old played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is while amassing 12,780 runs and 253 wickets across formats in his 18-year long career.

The former captain also represented Pakistan in three ICC ODI World Cups and six T20 World Cups. He was a member of the Pakistan side that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

He was part of the playing XI in Pakistan first-ever T20I back in August 2006 against England.

His last international outing came against Australia in the recently concluded T20 World Cup semifinal, which Pakistan lost.

The right-handed batter played his final ODI match in July 2019 at Lords against Bangladesh.