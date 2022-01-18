Mohammad Amir gears up for ‘huge’ PSL7

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has set his sight at the Pakistan Super League season seven, where he will be representing Karachi Kings.

The T20 tournament will kick off in Karachi on January 27, where Karachi Kings will face defending champions Multan Sultans.

“For me, it is a huge tournament and I will try to perform there,” Amir told media in Karachi during Kings’ practice session.

“I love challenges this is my code name,” he said. “I always enjoy this, when I’m being criticised. Instead of going into the shell, I always try to work hard to prove myself.”

The pacer has played 59 games for the 2020 Champions, where he claimed 54 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.38.

The 29-year-old believes that criticism is not a bad thing as every individual has his own opinion. “My focus is always to respond with my performance.”

“As a cricketer, it is our duty, that whatever opportunity we get, as in the case now PSL7 is around the corner, we should prove over selves,” he added.

The former pacer has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is for Pakistan.