Miller, Brathwaite, other big names part of PSL7 mini-draft

It seems like the Pakistan Super League management is in sort of confusion as they prepare for the upcoming supplementary draft on January 7.

The franchises have already picked their 18-member contingents for the upcoming season in the recently-concluded PSL7 draft held on December 12.

According to sources, the management is keen on bringing big names including players from South Africa for the upcoming edition.

They have made contacts with other cricket boards for the availability of players for the upcoming edition of the league starting from January 27.

Their primary target is to bring South Africa’s star T20 player David Miller to Pakistan, however, his availability is subjected to approval from Cricket South Africa.

Miller was part of the PSL season six, where he represented Peshawar Zalmi in the second-leg.

On the other hand, David Willey, who is part of the Platinum category, is available for the season. Apart from him, a list of 367 players, which include players like Tabraiz Shamsi, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Ingram, Ben Dunk and Luke Wright, have already been shared with the franchises.

All six teams can pick two additional players – a foreign and a local – to complete a 20-member squad for the upcoming season.