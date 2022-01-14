Friday, January 14, 2022  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Marnus Labuschagne involved in Ijaz Ahmed-esque dismissal

World number one was dismissed by Stuart Broad

Posted: Jan 14, 2022
Photo: AFP

Australia star middle-order Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed in the most bizarre way, which was quite similar to Pakistan’s former batter Ijaz Ahmed, on the opening day of the fifth and final Ashes Test

The opening session was dominated by England where they reduced Australia to 85 for four at lunch.

The breakthrough came in the 22.1 over, when Labuschagne was bowled by Stuart Broad.  The batter fell awkwardly as he completely misjudged Broad’s straight delivery.

The world number one Test batter scored 44 off 53 to help Australia recover from 12 for 3.

Watch the video here:

Ahmed was dismissed similarly in 1996 when he faced Dominic Cork at Lord’s.

