Cricket

‘Looking really positive’: Pat Cummins on Pakistan tour

The 28-year-old also lauded the efforts of the (PCB)

Posted: Jan 13, 2022
Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Australia’s Test captain and star pacer Pat Cummins is looking forward to Pakistan tour, which is set to take place in March and April this year.

The 28-year-old also lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with regards to the tour.   

“Still a bit to work through … but at this stage it’s all looking really positive,” Cummins was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press. “The amount of work the PCB has put into it is fantastic,”

The right-armer also believes that majority of the Australia cricketers will tour Pakistan, however he will also respect the decision of those who decide against it.  

“It’s shaping up as, I think just about everyone — if not all — will go,” he said. “If some players need to make a choice, it’s absolutely fine that they won’t be there.”

“Still got a bit of water to go under the bridge, a bit more info to gather and get around to everyone,” he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced the details of Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which includes three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

