Live: PCB Awards 2021

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been shortlisted in five categories

T20I Cricketer of the Year

Winner: Mohammad Rizwan

Test Cricketer of the Year

Winner: Hasan Ali

Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Winner: Nida Dar

ODI Cricketer of the Year

Winner: Babar Azam

Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Winner: Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Impactful performance of the year

Winner: Shaheen Shah Afridi

The Pakistan Cricket Board will reward high-performing players of 2021 in a virtual award ceremony, today.

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been shortlisted in five categories, meanwhile wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has been nominated for three awards. All-format skipper Babar Azam has been shortlisted for two awards.

Domestic Cricketer of the Year

Asif Afridi (59 wickets in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Iftikhar Ahmed (1,456 runs in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Mohammad Huraira (986 runs in his debut Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Sahibzada Farhan (1869 runs in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Tayyab Tahir (1,670 runs in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Arshad Iqbal

Azam Khan

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Shahnawaz Dahani

Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Aliya Riaz (11 ODIs, 382 runs; 6 T20Is, 94 runs; 364 runs in Pakistan Women’s Cup)

Anam Amin (9 ODIs, 15 wickets; 6 T20Is, 7 wickets)

Fatima Sana (13 ODIs, 20 wickets; 3 T20Is, 4 wickets; 6 wickets in Pakistan Women’s Cup)

Nida Dar (10 ODIs, 363 runs and 6 wickets; 6 T20Is, 95 runs and 7 wickets; 146 runs and 14 wickets in Pakistan Women’s Cup)

Impactful performance of the year

Fawad Alam (109 v SA, 1st Test)

Hasan Ali (10-114 v SA, 2nd Test)

M Rizwan (79* v Ind, T20 World Cup)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-31 v Ind, T20 World Cup)

T20I Cricketer of the Year

Haris Rauf (23 T20Is, 25 wickets)

M Rizwan (29 T20Is, 1,326 runs)

Shadab Khan (18 T20Is, 20 wickets, Eco. 6.64)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (21 T20Is, 23 wickets. Eco. 7.86)

ODI Cricketer of the Year

Babar Azam (6 ODIs, 405 runs)

Fakhar Zaman (6 ODIs, 365 runs)

Haris Rauf (6 ODIs, 13 wickets)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (6 ODIs, 8 wickets)

Test Cricketer of the Year

Abid Ali (9 Tests, 695 runs)

Fawad Alam (9 Tests, 571 runs)

Hasan Ali (9 Tests, 41 wickets)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (9 tests, 47 wickets)

Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year

Babar Azam (8 Tests, 416 runs; 6 ODIs, 405 runs; 29 T20Is, 939 runs)

Hasan Ali (8 tests, 41 wickets; 4 ODIs, 7 wickets; 18 T20Is, 25 wickets)

M Rizwan (9 Tests, 455 runs; 6 ODIs, 134 runs; 29 T20Is, 1,326 runs; total dismissal 56)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (9 Tests, 47 wickets; 6 ODIs, 8 wickets; 21 T20Is, 23 wickets)