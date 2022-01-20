Live: Pakistan bat against Afghanistan in U19 World Cup

Pakistan have won the toss and will bat first against Afghanistan in the ongoing U19 World Cup match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Bothe teams are heading into the match with convincing wins in their opening games of the event. Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 115 runs, meanwhile Afghanistan overpowered Papua New Guinea by 135 runs.

The winner of this match will put themselves in a great position to qualify for the knockout stage as table-toppers.

Lineups

Afghanistan U19: Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Bilal Sayedi, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Khaiber Wali, Nangyalai Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran

Pakistan U19: Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Zeeshan Zameer, Mehran Mumtaz, Awais Ali

Live Updates

Mohammad Shahzad (21*) and Abdul Faseeh (10*) look to set a solid platform for Pakistan, after the departure of Haseebullah.

Pakistan are 40/1 after 10 overs.

The centurion in the previous game, Haseebullah, is sent packing, early, by pacer Bilal Sami for just two runs. The left-hander was surprised by the pace and bounce on that delivery.

Pakistan are 15/1 after three overs.