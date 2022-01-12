Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Lahore Qalandars’ Rashid Khan lights up BBL ahead of PSL7

Spinner claimed brilliant figures of 6/17

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Photo: Cricket Australia

Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan impressed one and all with his sensational bowling on his last appearance for Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Rashid claimed remarkable figures of 6/17, his best-ever in T20 cricket, to help Strikers register a convincing 71-run victory against Brisbane Heat.

The 23-year-old was also playing his 300th T20 match, which made his achievement even more memorable.

Rashid has left the BBL early due to Afghanistan’s three-match ODI series against Netherlands in Qatar, which starts on January 21.

He will play for the Lahore Qalandars in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, which is scheduled to begin on January 27. The Lahore fans will be hoping that Rashid can continue his good run of form in the PSL as well.

BBL. Lahore Qalandars PSL7 Rashid Khan
 
