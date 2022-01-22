Lahore Qalandars go ‘old-school’ for PSL7 away kit

Lahore Qalandars have revealed their home and away kits for the Pakistan Super League season seven.

The T20 tournament will start from January 27, with Qalandars starting their campaign against the defending champions Multan Sultans on January 28.

Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi starred in a video released by the franchise on Twitter, which shows off new kits.

The home kit launched in traditional light green, while for the away kit, Qalandars went old-school with a red and black theme, which they wore in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Qalandars will don the red one in Karachi while the green one is for the Lahore-leg.