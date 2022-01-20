Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Lahore Qalandars’ CEO justifies meme content ahead of PSL7

Season seven will begin on January 27

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PCB

Lahore Qalandars’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Atif Rana has opened up about the meme content on his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

The Qalandars, who have never won a PSL title, face the brunt of memes on social media whenever the teams is unable to live up to expectations.

“We respect what our fans say because they love us. They know that we have given hope to our youth at the grassroots level. This love is precisely the reason why they desperately want us to succeed,” said Atif Rana in an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

“Also, you must have seen loads of memes on Lahore Qalandars unlike others. Why does that happen? Memes are made on important people, like prime minister and opposition leader, who are loved by everyone and same is the case with Lahore Qalandars,” he added.

Lahore will take the field under a new captain this year, in the shape of star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

It must be noted that the seventh edition of the PSL will be played from January 27 till February 27 in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

Lahore will play their first match of the event on January 29 against defending champions Multan Sultans.

Cricket
 
