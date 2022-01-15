Kohli steps downs as India Test captain

Star batter Virat Kohli has resigned as captain of the India Test side following their 2-1 series defeat by South Africa, the player said in a statement on Saturday.

“It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

“Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief,” he added.

Kohli, 33, stepped down as Twenty20 captain in September and he was replaced as One-day International skipper in December, with opener Rohit Sharma taking charge in both formats.

Kohli, who took over the reins in 2014, led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 matches and losing 17.

Twitter Reaction

Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

Wow…to say I am surprised would be lying, however it will be strange not seeing Virat captaining. Though everyone’s time must come to end, as they say. Thank you driving the global game through your leadership especially in the Test arena 🙏🏽 https://t.co/ZsIZ4NNbYM — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 15, 2022