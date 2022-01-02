Sunday, January 2, 2022  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1443
Cricket

Karachi Kings’ Joe Clarke issues warning ahead of PSL7

Opener continues to impress in BBL

Posted: Jan 2, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PCB

England’s Joe Clarke is having a dream run in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), while representing Melbourne Stars, after scoring three consecutive fifties.

The opener’s prolific performance will bring a smile on the faces of Karachi Kings’ fans as he will be playing for the franchise in the upcoming seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Clarke scored 52 runs in 40 balls against Hobart Hurricanes and followed that up with a belligerent 44-ball 85 against Brisbane Heat. He also scored 52 runs in 32 balls in today’s match against Perth Scorchers.

Clarke has scored 203 runs in seven innings of the BBL this season, so far, at a strike-rate of 148.17.

The Shrewsbury-born was part of Karachi Kings last season as well, scoring 121 runs in four innings at a strike-rate of 175.36.

Clarke, who is yet to make his England debut, has featured in 99 T20 matches, scoring 2504 runs at an average of 27.82 and 154.85. He has also notched up three hundreds and 14 fifties.

If Clarke can continue to perform in the same manner, the teams facing Karachi in PSL7 will have their work cut out.

It must be noted that the seventh season of PSL will start on January 27.  

BBL Joe Clarke Karachi Kings PSL
 
