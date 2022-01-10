Islamabad United’s Alex Hales issues warning ahead of PSL7

England’s Alex Hales has smashed 80 off 56 as Sydney Thunders thrashed Hobart Hurricanes in match 43 of the ongoing Big Bash League on Monday.

The experienced opener, who was struggling for form, smashed a second consecutive half-century to help his side chase a 140-run target.

His unbeaten 80-run knock will bring a smile on the faces of Islamabad United fans as he will be playing for the franchise in the upcoming seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hales has made combined 19 appearances for Islamabad United and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, where he has scored 540 runs in 17 innings at a strike-rate of 143.61.

Moreover, the 33-year-old has represented England in 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 60 T20Is, where he scored over 4600 runs with the help of seven tons.

If Hales can continue to perform in the same manner, the teams facing United in PSL7 will have their work cut out.

It must be noted that the seventh season of PSL will start on January 27.