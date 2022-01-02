Is Shahid Afridi joining Pakistan team as power-hitting coach?

Former captain Shahid Afridi has opened up about joining the Pakistan side as a power-hitting coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had recently advertised for five player support personnel roles, who will help the national men’s side in 2022. The positions relate to high performance, batting, bowling, fielding and power-hitting coaches.

“Nobody has approached me for the role of power-hitting coach,” said Afridi while speaking to media in Karachi.

“I will let you know if someone gets in touch with me,” he added.

Few days back, while speaking on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match, the flamboyant all-rounder, Afridi, also threw his weight behind separate coaches for limited-overs and Test cricket.

“If we can find someone who can adjust to all the formats, then it is fine to go with one coach. If that’s not the case, I would be in favour of different coaches for white-ball and red-ball cricket,” he said.

“Take Misbah’s example for instance, the team did well in the longest format because it was in line with his temperament,” he concluded.