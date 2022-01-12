IPL could affect Starc’s decision to tour Pakistan

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has stated that he could return for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which could affect his availability for Pakistan tour amid a jam-packed season.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the left-armer is considering playing IPL for the first time since 2015 in order to prepare adequately for the T20 World Cup.

“I’ve got two days to get my paperwork in so that might be something I do today before training,” Starc said. “I’ve not put my name down just yet [for IPL], but I’ve got a couple more days to decide on that. It’s certainly on the table, regardless of the schedule coming up. I haven’t been for six years or so.”

“With obviously a heavy weighting towards T20s over the last period of time and the World Cup coming up later this year, that’s one to take into consideration,” he added.

Australia’s muti-format players, including Starc, will have no break until August if they decide to play in the IPL.

Australia have limited-overs matches, three ODIs and one T20, against New Zealand, after the conclusion of the Ashes. This will be followed by a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in February.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced the details of Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022, and comprise three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

The IPL will run from April into early June and Australia are also set to visit Sri Lanka for a Test and limited-overs tour in June and July.

Considering the jam-packed schedule, Australia’s multi-format players, including Starc, could skip Pakistan tour.

“The schedules are quite jam-packed, when you throw in all the tours, obviously we’ve got a couple of white-ball series post the Ashes before that Pakistan tour,” Starc said. “Then you take in consideration the IPL, then a Sri Lankan tour after that, so it’s a massive six months of cricket for everyone, but certainly for those multi-format players.

The players were also briefed about Pakistan tour, this week, by Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association.

“We had a bit of a briefing the other day about the upcoming tour [of Pakistan]. I think it’ll take some time for all players to process that information. And then obviously, we’ve got a Test match this week to play and perform in and then we’ll move on to what comes next,” Starc concluded.