Imran Tahir stuns India Maharajas in Legends League

South Africa cricketer smacked a blistering fifty

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Legends League

South Africa’s Imran Tahir smacked a blistering fifty and helped his side, World Giants, register victory over India Maharajas in the ongoing Legends League in Muscat, Oman.

The Giants were set a massive target of 210 runs after Naman Ojha scored a brilliant century, 140 runs in 69 balls, for the Maharajas.

Chasing the daunting target, the Giants reached home in 19.3 overs courtesy a blistery fifty by tailender Tahir. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 52 runs in 19 balls, with the help of three fours and five sixes.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also played a key role in the Giants’ win, with 53 runs in 27 balls.

The victory for the Giants meant that all three teams in the competition, including Asia Lions, now have one win, each, under their belt after playing two games.

