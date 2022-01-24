ICC Awards: Bhogle in awe of Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle has heaped praise on the Pakistan trio after they stole the show at ICC awards.

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam was named the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan bagged the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, while pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award.

In a Tweet, Bhogle termed Shaheen and Babar two of the brightest talents in world cricket.

The trio will be in action in the upcoming Pakistan Super League season seven, which will start from January 27 in Karachi.

Babar will lead Karachi Kings, Shaheen will captain Lahore Qalandars while Mohammad Rizwan is the skipper of defending champions Multan Sultans.